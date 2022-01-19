Baulch ready to tackle issues as new Nettleton mayor

NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA) - The City of Nettleton now has a new mayor after yesterday's election.
Phillip Baulch was voted in to replace incumbent Mem Riley with 342 votes over Riley's 268 with 20 affidavits. He said the news still hasn't sunk in yet.
"Well not really. We've been going through day and night trying to get in touch with people, trying to count our numbers and count our votes," said Baulch. "It's been a big effort."
Residents voted for the second time in nine months to decide on a new mayor after results from the original mayoral election were thrown out due to voting irregularities.
Baulch said he plans to tackle several issues in the city including waterlines, roadways and renewing buildings. He also plans to look at funding for a sports complex and more park fields.
"All the stuff we're going to work on is going to be above board here on this table and I want to work with all the aldermen. I want to develop," he added.