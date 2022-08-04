Batesville, South Panola schools went on lockdown during first week of classes

BATESVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — It is the first week of classes for students in the South Panola School District, and most of its schools went into a lockdown Thursday just four days into the new school year.
The district said Batesville schools went under lockdown along with South Panola High School as a precaution.
The move came after local law enforcement got a tip a fugitive is in the area.
Someone at the Panola County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page "there is not an actual threat to anyone at any school."
Deputies eventually arrested the fugitive.