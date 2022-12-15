Barber partners with non-profit to help children this Christmas

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Steven Vanzant, the owner of the Barbershop Lounge in Tupelo, has partnered with a local non-profit to spread joy during the holidays.
The non-profit is called Memory’s Magical Dresses and Formal Wear. Memory Carouthers founded it.
She and Vanzant are delivering toys to families in need this Christmas. They're working with schools and social workers to find children who need help.
“I can't really even kind of express the feeling that I get,” Carouthers said. “I know Steve gets this feeling too of just helping other people, you know. That we're able to do this for other children, you know. Our children are blessed but not all children are blessed. So, it's always great to give back to our community because we love Tupelo.”
Vanzant said, “I felt that when I was able to one day to afford to be able to give somebody some hope and joy for Christmas, I'll do that. So, that was one reason why.”
The partnership has lasted three years. Their mission continues to grow. They hope to help 22 children this Christmas.
Anyone wishing to help can drop off new, unwrapped toys at Vanzant's barbershop until Dec. 21. Cash donations are also accepted.