Baptist donates $100K to fund nursing scholarships at EMCC

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Baptist Memorial Health Care Foundation donated $100,000 to fund scholarships to help nursing students at East Mississippi Community College (EMCC).
The students agree to work for Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle in Columbus after they graduate.
The period of time a student will be required to work for the hospital will be based on the total amount of the scholarship they receive.
Applicants will go through an application and interview process with Baptist Golden Triangle; the hospital will choose the scholarship recipients.