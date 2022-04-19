 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Baptist donates $100K to fund nursing scholarships at EMCC

  • Updated
  • 0
Baptist donates $100K to fund nursing scholarships at EMCC

Baptist Golden Triangle Administrator Paul Cade (left) and EMCC President Dr. Scott Alsobrooks. Source: EMCC.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Baptist Memorial Health Care Foundation donated $100,000 to fund scholarships to help nursing students at East Mississippi Community College (EMCC).

The students agree to work for Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle in Columbus after they graduate.

The period of time a student will be required to work for the hospital will be based on the total amount of the scholarship they receive.

Applicants will go through an application and interview process with Baptist Golden Triangle; the hospital will choose the scholarship recipients.

Open this link to read EMCC's full announcement.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you