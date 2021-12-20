Banks urge people to lookout for scammer

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Be on the lookout for scammers this holiday season.
They are busy trying to steal credit card information without you noticing.
To avoid being a victim of having your debit card stolen, follow these tips that one local bank officer gave us.
Renasant Bank Director of Marketing John Oxford said fraudsters will look to steal cards because a lot of spending is going on during the holidays and you might miss it.
He said you should monitor your account online or via mobile application.
He said to watch out for fraudulent text messages and emails and don't respond to them.
"It's a good time they believe to try to steal some money or buy a gift card, fraudulently and them use that money from your account," Oxford said.
He also said to notify your bank immediately if you think there is any fraudulent activity going on.