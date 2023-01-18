 Skip to main content
Judge rules United Furniture can move into Chapter 11

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A federal bankruptcy judge handed down her bench ruling Wednesday regarding the fate of United Furniture Industries. 

Federal Bankruptcy Judge Selene Maddox of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Mississippi ruled United Furniture can convert to Chapter 11. 

She also ruled that United Furniture cannot oversee its own liquidation and requested that a special independent Chapter 11 trustee oversee the process. 

This is promising news for the entire 2700-person workforce left unemployed two days before Thanksgiving because it gives them a fighting chance to recoup what is owed to them. 

United Furniture can now sell its company outright or in piecemeal to resolve all of its debts and liabilities at once. 

The payouts will not happen overnight though.  It can actually take months for United to begin distributing payouts even to the highest priority class of creditors like Wells Fargo. 

