Bank robbery suspect quickly arrested in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus police quickly arrested an alleged bank robber Monday morning.
The incident happened at approximately 9:15 at the Trustmark Bank at 624 Main Street.
No one was hurt.
"It is early in our investigation, but we have the suspect in custody and will be releasing more details later," Police Chief Fred Shelton said. "Thanks to all involved for the quick arrest. I will talk more about it later once we process the scene and other details."
This bank robbery is the third in north Mississippi since Friday, Jan. 7. The first robbery happened in Saltillo. The robber is still on the run.
The second robbery happened late Friday afternoon in West Point. One person was arrested.
