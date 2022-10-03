"Bandit" the cat foils attempted armed robbers

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - One 20 pound feline is credited with stopping an armed robbery at her Belden home recently.
"She recognized I needed to get up and the two gentlemen, who were in their 20's, were right there, outside the sliding door, " explained Dr. William Everitt.
That's how it all started one July morning around 2:30.
Retired Doctor William Everitt was asleep when his cat, Bandit woke him up, in a startle.
"She raced into my bedroom, jumped into my bedroom, jumped up on my bed and just started clawing like a Tasmanian devil," added Dr. Everitt.
That's when Dr. Everitt knew something was wrong, what he thought was a stray cat at his back door, was actually two armed men.
"One with a pistol and one with a crowbar," said Dr. Everitt.
Dr. Everitt said he went back to his bedroom to get his gun and by the time he came back to the kitchen, the men were gone.
He said the worst could have happened but thanks to Bandit..
"It's because of that girl, that it didn't, she alerted me to them," said Dr. Everitt.
Recently, Bandit's quick actions got national attention.
The two made an appearance on "The Drew Berrymore show."
Bandit was adopted from the Tupelo-Lee Humane society four years ago.
While on the "Drew" show, a big donation was made to the local shelter in honor of the two.
Dr. Everitt hopes by sharing their story, it brings more awareness to the humane society.
"Its expensive, I didn't realize they had over 300 animals, I just did not know that," said Dr. Everitt.
As for the two armed men accused of trying to break in, since they left so quickly, and did not return, no charges were filed.
While on the "Drew" show, $5,000 in cat litter was also donated to the humane society.