Band of Choctaw Indians seeking answers into mound vandalism

NANIH WAIYA, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities are searching for answers into who vandalized a sacred Native American mound in Winston County.
The vandalism happened during the past weekend at the Nanih Waiya Mound. The vandal or vandals left behind tire tracks and litter.
“It is an area that should be respected by all people who visit,” the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Department of Public Safety posted on social media.
Choctaw Tribal Archivist Amanda Bell and her sons discovered the vandalism.
“It's disrespectful and hurtful, and some of my tribal members are angry about the situation," she said.
The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians requests anyone with information to call the Choctaw Police Department at 601-656-5711 or Attorney General’s office at 601-656-4507.
Nanih Waiya means “Leaning Hill” in Choctaw language.
The burial mound is approximately 25 feet tall and is approximately 200 feet long. It predates many others in Mississippi and is a monument to the tribe’s origin.
Evidence shows the mound, which is a registered historical monument, may be 2,000 years old.