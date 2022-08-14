BancorpSouth expects normal electronic transfers to resume Monday

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Frustration may finally be coming to an end for BancorpSouth customers who were affected by last week's delays of electronic deposits and debits.
The bank says electronic deposits and debits should resume normally on Monday.
It blamed those issues that started last Tuesday on an internal processing error.
Customers still not seeing an expected deposit are asked to email customer.service@bxs.com.
BancorpSouth says it will refund charges caused by the delays as well as all overdraft fees.
The bank adds it will also reimburse customers for fees levied by other banks or businesses because of the delays in getting money into accounts electronically.