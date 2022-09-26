 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR
STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY...AND LOW FUEL MOISTURE FOR
ALL OF NORTH MISSISSIPPI...

The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* WIND...between 15 and 18 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* HUMIDITY...between 20 to 25 percent.

* 10 HOUR FUEL MOISTURE...less than 6 percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

BancorpSouth changing name to Cadence Bank

  • Updated
  • 0

The Cadence Bank name has replaced the BancorpSouth name on the arena and on the office building that served as BancorpSouth's corporate headquarters.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — You have probably noticed the big changes in local banking on buildings in Tupelo.

The Cadence Bank name has replaced the BancorpSouth name on the arena in downtown Tupelo as well as on the office building there that served as BancorpSouth's corporate headquarters.

The two became one last year in a merger, but the name change did not happen until recently.

It is a big deal when you consider BancorpSouth's history. It started in Lee County in the late 1800s.

Since then, the bank changed names multiple times. It went from Bank of Mississippi to BancorpSouth in 1999.

Cadence Bank says the name change should be completed Tuesday, October 11.

Tags

Weekend Anchor

Michelle is from Hattiesburg, Mississippi. She's a graduate of Mississippi State University.

Recommended for you