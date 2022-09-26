BancorpSouth changed its name to Cadence Bank after companies merge

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — You have probably noticed the big changes in local banking on buildings in Tupelo.
The Cadence Bank name has replaced the BancorpSouth name on the arena and on the office building that served as BancorpSouth's corporate headquarters.
The two became one last year in a merger, but the name change did not happen until recently.
It is a big deal when you consider BancorpSouth's history. It started in Lee County in the late 1800s.
Since then, the bank changed names multiple times. It went from Bank of Mississippi to BancorpSouth in 1997.
Cadence Bank says the name change should be completed Saturday, October 1.