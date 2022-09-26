 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG CONDITIONS POSSIBLE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON IN NORTH
MISSISSIPPI...

.A combination of gusty northeast 20 ft winds associated with the
approach of Hurricane Ian into the Gulf Coast, low relative
humidity values between 20 to 25 percent and 10 hour fuel moisture
values below 10 percent will result in the potential for Red Flag
conditions over North Mississippi Wednesday afternoon.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY...AND
LOW FUEL MOISTURE FOR NORTH MISSISSIPPI...

The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a Fire Weather
Watch, which is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through
Wednesday evening.

* WIND...Northeast 20 foot winds between 11-15 mph with gusts to
around 20 mph.

* HUMIDITY...between 20 to 25 percent

* 10 HOUR FUEL MOISTURE...less than 10 percent

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

BancorpSouth changed its name to Cadence Bank after companies merge

  Updated
  • 0

The Cadence Bank name has replaced the BancorpSouth name on the arena and on the office building that served as BancorpSouth's corporate headquarters.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — You have probably noticed the big changes in local banking on buildings in Tupelo.

The two became one last year in a merger, but the name change did not happen until recently.

It is a big deal when you consider BancorpSouth's history. It started in Lee County in the late 1800s.

Since then, the bank changed names multiple times. It went from Bank of Mississippi to BancorpSouth in 1997.

Cadence Bank says the name change should be completed Saturday, October 1.

