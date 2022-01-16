Baldwyn soldier laid to rest more than 70 years after reported missing in action

BALDWYN, Miss. (WTVA) — Loved ones came together Saturday at a funeral home in Baldwyn to remember and honor a soldier reported missing in action during the Korean War but identified last year.
"For years, we thought this day would never come," said Isaac Floyd, the great, great nephew of U.S. Army Private First Class Jimmy Rowland.
Rowland was just 19 years old when his regiment was fighting North Korean forces in South Korea on July 16, 1950.
That was the last time his fellow soldiers would see him.
His remains were found in February 1951 and buried with other unidentified Korean War soldiers in Honolulu.
However, the military in 2019 uncovered those remains, examined them and determined two years later through circumstantial evidence and DNA analysis it was Rowland.
Floyd said his great grandmother used to tell him stories about her brother. He said he was blessed to be at Waters Funeral Home to witness the return home.
"To finally have him back stateside, to finally have him come rest near his siblings and parents and just having the whole family come together, it means a lot," said Floyd.
Rowland was laid to rest north of Baldwyn in Asbury Methodist Cemetery.