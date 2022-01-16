 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one
inch.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Baldwyn soldier laid to rest more than 70 years after reported missing in action

  • Updated
  • 0
Soldier laid to rest

A soldier reported missing in action during the Korean War but identified last year was laid to rest Saturday near his hometown of Baldwyn.

 Aundrea Adams

Loved ones came together Saturday at a funeral home in Baldwyn to remember and honor a soldier reported missing in action during the Korean War but identified last year.

BALDWYN, Miss. (WTVA) — Loved ones came together Saturday at a funeral home in Baldwyn to remember and honor a soldier reported missing in action during the Korean War but identified last year.

"For years, we thought this day would never come," said Isaac Floyd, the great, great nephew of U.S. Army Private First Class Jimmy Rowland. 

Rowland was just 19 years old when his regiment was fighting North Korean forces in South Korea on July 16, 1950.

That was the last time his fellow soldiers would see him.

His remains were found in February 1951 and buried with other unidentified Korean War soldiers in Honolulu.

However, the military in 2019 uncovered those remains, examined them and determined two years later through circumstantial evidence and DNA analysis it was Rowland.

Floyd said his great grandmother used to tell him stories about her brother. He said he was blessed to be at Waters Funeral Home to witness the return home.

"To finally have him back stateside, to finally have him come rest near his siblings and parents and just having the whole family come together, it means a lot," said Floyd.

Rowland was laid to rest north of Baldwyn in Asbury Methodist Cemetery.

Tags

Recommended for you