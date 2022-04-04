 Skip to main content
Baldwyn PD: Runaway couple found in Alabama

BALDWYN, Miss. (WTVA) - Police will now determine if charges are to be filed against a runaway Baldwyn teenager.

Law enforcement found Laken Frison, 15, at approximately 4:00 Monday morning in Alabama.

Baldwyn Assistant Police Chief Thomas Davis said she ran away with her boyfriend Christopher Barry, 17.

Police say she took her mother’s car, money and two guns; and they were found in Hamilton, Alabama.

Barry faces auto theft, eluding police and robbery charges. He allegedly robbed a store in Red Bay, Alabama. He’s out on bond.

