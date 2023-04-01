Baldwyn home loses its roof, but the family inside was unharmed

BALDWYN, Miss. (WTVA) - Life-threatening tornadoes tore through north Mississippi Friday night and early Saturday morning. These storms were just a week after similar damage was caused in neighboring towns. One Baldwyn family survived their roof being torn off of their home.
The Shinaults narrowly missed the wrath of the tornado Friday night. They started at a shelter but came home early. That’s when they got a call saying to take cover. They quickly piled in a closet.
“Next thing I know I heard something like and I heard a pop and that was my roof coming off the top of my house right then,” Josh Shinault said. “Kinda scary but we were relieved you know... blessed no one’s hurt that’s my main thing. I’m not worried about the house. We can get another house. I’m just glad my family, my wife and my kids are okay.”
The master bedroom closet is where they took cover. It is the only area of the house that still has a ceiling left.
“Look, the ceiling is still here, but the roof is off the entire house and this is amazing. And it’s just so overwhelming,” Sharon Shinault said. “Just so grateful that God has just given us this grace again. Lord! I just thank Him.”
The kitchen was left in shambles, but a photo magnet was untouched on the family fridge. Not only do they have each other, but they have a village to help them recover. Sharon said the love they are receiving is overwhelming in a positive way.
“And all the love that it was shown to us… people near and far, everywhere, just all over that came and seen about us,” Sharon said. “Texts, calls, Cash App… yeah it’s so overwhelming. It’s just so much love from this community.”
Josh said the biggest take away is to stay put during severe weather.
“We were at a storm shelter and my wife, you know we came home, because we thought it was over,” Josh said. “And, it was not over so, you know, you live and learn from it right there. Next time I tell anybody if you see it just stay where you are. Just stay. Don’t move.”