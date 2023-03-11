Bald eagle finds freedom at Natchez Trace after injury

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) -- A bald eagle found its freedom today after it was injured along the Natchez Trace several weeks ago and rescued by Mississippi Wildlife Rehabilitation.
Upon release, the eagle could be seen scoping out his surroundings before launching into the air and taking flight towards a nearby branch.
The bird was found on the side of the Trace after getting struck by a car. A concerned citizen called game warden Tim Ghoulson to rescue the bird.
"He waited there until I got there, and this guy helped my capture the bird," Ghoulson said. "Of course, [the bird] was running from us."
The bird, nicknamed Natchez, was taken to Mississippi Wildlife Rehabilitation where he was treated for his bruised shoulder for a month and a half.
"It consisted of limited flight, and then you work up to physical therapy," said Debra Crum, the executive director of MWR. "Just as a human would if they ever hurt their shoulder."
Natchez was released a few miles from where he was first found near Bay Springs Lake.
