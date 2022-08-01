Back-to-school pictures By: Zac Carlisle Zac Carlisle Digital Content Manager Author email Aug 1, 2022 Aug 1, 2022 Updated 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 14 Zavarious Eva and Eden Kanye Kendalyn Kingston and Kalleigh Tanner and Savannah Ava and Ava Sophia Halee Chloe and Clayton Addison and Carson Sarah Hayden and Hunter Kingsley Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Send your school pictures to news@wtva.com. Only include first names, please. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Zac Carlisle Digital Content Manager Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women. Author email Follow Zac Carlisle Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From WTVA 9 News Archive Pentagon reverses itself, calls deadly Kabul strike an error Updated Dec 1, 2021 Coronavirus 736 additional COVID cases, 5 additional deaths reported in Mississippi Updated Dec 14, 2021 Local Tupelo Main Street director announces plan to retire Updated Dec 1, 2021 Alabama Alabama troopers reported seven traffic deaths during Memorial Day weekend Updated Dec 1, 2021 National Ford splits gas-powered and electric vehicle businesses but doesn't spin them off Mar 2, 2022 News Study casts more doubt on use of high-dose vitamin D pills Updated Jul 28, 2022 Recommended for you