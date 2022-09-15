Babysitter charged with capital murder in death of toddler in Alcorn County

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - Investigators in Alcorn County charged a 23-year-old woman from Iuka with capital murder for the death of a toddler.
According to an Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies were called Tuesday evening to a home on County Road 380 in Corinth.
They found a 2-year-old boy unresponsive and with multiples bruises and marks, according to the sheriff’s office. Medics transported the boy to the hospital in Corinth.
An 11-month-old girl was found in the home, also with multiple injuries, according to the news release. The girl was taken to the hospital in Corinth.
Both children were later transported to Le Bonheur Childrens’ Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
According to the sheriff’s office, investigators were told on Thursday the 2-year-old boy died from his injuries. The girl is in stable condition.
Investigators learned the two children were in the care of a babysitter — Makallie Durham — who was wanted on a misdemeanor warrant in Corinth, according to the news release.
Durham was arrested and charged with capital murder and felony child abuse.