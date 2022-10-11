Baby at hospital after found abandoned in Macon

MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - A newborn is at the hospital in Tupelo after being found abandoned in Macon.
Macon Police Chief Davine Beck said a 15-year-old girl gave birth on Oct. 6 to a healthy boy in the bathroom of her Green Street home.
She then allegedly took the baby into a wooded area behind her home and covered him with leaves.
Beck said the girl’s aunt followed a blood trail and found the baby. The baby is in good condition and is in custody of Child Protective Services.
The police chief said the girl’s parents did not know she was pregnant.
She’s not being charged with a crime because the baby is healthy and alive, Beck added. The police chief said he pursued charges, though.