Avonlea seniors recognize Valentine's Day

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Seniors at a local assisted living center celebrated Valentine’s Day today, and some even shared their opinions on the act that surrounds it - love.
Several residents at Avonlea Assisted Living stay away from family, and are living without their significant other.
Two ladies in particular said despite their loss, they like to reflect on the good and share what they believe kept their relationships strong.
“It’s a lot of reasons but the most one is just love each other. Share your love for each other," said Edna Wheeler.
May Livingston agreed.
"Don’t be selfish, think of your husband and think of your children. Do what you can to help them," said Livingston.
The ladies now pass those nice gestures along with others at Avonlea.