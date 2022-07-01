 Skip to main content
Auto repair shop search yields two arrests and crystal meth in Aberdeen

  Updated
  • 0
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - Members of several law enforcement agencies searched an auto repair shop and arrested two men for possession of controlled substances.
 
The search involved members of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, MCSO SWAT, North MS Narcotics Agency, and the Aberdeen Police Department.
It happened Friday morning, July 1 and ended with the arrest of 28-year-old Drake Thompson of Amory and 54-year-old John M. Roark of Aberdeen.
 
The auto repair shop is located at 413 East Commerce Street in Aberdeen.
Both men are employees of the business that was searched and were found with crystal methamphetamine.
 
Both men are on probation with the MS Department of Corrections for previous offenses and are under holds with the department.
 
John Roark also already had a felony warrant out for possession of controlled substances from an earlier charge.

No bond has been set yet.

