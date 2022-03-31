 Skip to main content
Auto burglars sought in Pontotoc

  Updated
Auto burglary suspects in Pontotoc

Police provided this surveillance image of two women suspected of playing a part in the burglary of a vehicle in Pontotoc on March 28, 2022.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Pontotoc Police Department is seeking help identifying the individuals accused of breaking into a vehicle on Monday, March 28.

The burglary happened that evening on Marion Street in Pontotoc.

The burglars stole items from the vehicle, including a debit card. They later tried to use the debit card in Pontotoc, according to police.

Police provided these surveillance images showing two women and their vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-8477.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for a tip that leads to an arrest.

