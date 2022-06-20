Authorities working to identify cyclist killed in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A cyclist was struck Friday evening, June 17 in southeast Tupelo and later died at the hospital.
According to a Tupelo Police Department news release, the incident happened shortly before 9:00 on Briar Ridge Road.
Officers were told a champaign-colored SUV struck the victim who was riding or pushing a bicycle. Officers were told the SUV left the scene.
Timothy Best, 58, turned himself in at the Lee County Sheriff’s Department at approximately 10:15 p.m.
Police charged him with leaving the scene of an accident that involved a death.
Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said the victim had no identification.
He is a white man, 40-50 years old. His hair is reddish-brown with a goatee. He weighs 160-180 pounds. A tattoo on his right rib cage reads "Kathleen."
Anyone with information about the man's identity should call the Coroner's Office at 662-213-2794 or the Tupelo Police Department at 662-841-6491.