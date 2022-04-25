Authorities searching for Tishomingo County jail escapee

IUKA, Miss. (WTVA) - A inmate has escaped from the Tishomingo County jail.
According to a news release from the Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Office, it appears Kevin James Parr Sr. entered through a hole in the wall of the showers, traversed through an air duct and escaped over a fence. The hole in the wall had been chipped away at.
Investigators believe other inmates helped him escape.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Office at 662-423-7000.