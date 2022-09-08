Authorities searching for individual in Palmetto area southwest of Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - There's an active scene on the Natchez Trace Parkway in the Palmetto area southwest of Tupelo.
Mississippi Highway Patrol Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said troopers are assisting the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department in a pursuit in which an individual fled on foot.
Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson also said Pontotoc County was involved in a pursuit of a stolen truck.
The driver stopped on the Trace south of Palmetto Road, got out and ran. The truck has been recovered.
The individual is described as a Black male, wearing a green shirt, a red ball cap and black backpack.
At 11:19 a.m., the sheriff said there has been no active shooter event or threat of an active shooter.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.