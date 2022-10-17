 Skip to main content
Authorities not sharing names of victim, suspect in Webster County shooting

Update Oct. 18, 2022, 12:35 p.m.

WTVA contacted Webster County Coroner Scott Dean to get the names of the victim and suspect. To get the names, the coroner referred WTVA to the sheriff's office.

According to Webster County Sheriff David Gore, the district attorney advised him to not release the names.

WTVA contacted the office of District Attorney Doug Evans, who serves Webster County, and assistant district attorneys in the office were not aware of the case.

WTVA is still working to obtain the names.

Original article below

EUPORA, Miss. (WTVA) - Investigators believe a deadly shooting in Webster County was accidental.

Webster County Sheriff David Gore said the shooting happened Saturday, Oct. 15 around midnight at a home on Mantee Clarkson Road.

The deceased victim was shot in the head.

One person was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Gore said he’s not ready to release the individuals’ names at this time.

The sheriff said the two individuals were friends.

