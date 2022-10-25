Auditor demands former school secretary repay $53K

 Skip to main content
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The state auditor demands a former high school secretary repay tens of thousands of dollars she allegedly embezzled.

According to a news release from State Auditor Shad White, Dana Walker is accused of embezzling from H.W. Byers High School in Holly Springs.

She's ordered to repay $53,594.

She allegedly stole funds intended for sports and activities and deposited the money in her own bank account.

According to the auditor, the alleged crime lasted from August 2020 to February 2022.

