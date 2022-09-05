Attorney says Cory Patterson 'is a good young man'

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Attorney Tony Farese is representing Cory Patterson, the man who police said stole an airplane in Tupelo and threatened to crash it into a Walmart store.

Patterson eventually landed the plane in a field in Tippah County where he was arrested.

Farese issued the following statement.

"I have been employed to represent Cory Patterson, with regard to the events that occurred on Saturday, September 3, 2022. Right now, he is charged in the Municipal Court of Tupelo with the felony charges of grand larceny and making a terroristic threat. We anticipate the F.B.I. and the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Northern District of Mississippi adopting this case, in the near future. The initial appearance was held yesterday in the Municipal Court of Tupelo and I was unaware of the expedited hearing. The public defender stood in, entered a not guilty plea, and requested bond, which was denied. I agree with the court’s ruling on the issue of bond at this time. Mr. Patterson is a good young man with no criminal history. We have begun our own investigation into this matter and we believe that Mr. Patterson has been laboring under some serious psychological distress that lead to these events. We look forward to defending him in this matter and proceeding appropriately."

Patterson, 29, appeared in court on Sunday where a judge denied him a bond.