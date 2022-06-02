Attorney General Lynn Fitch covers mass shootings and Supreme Court integrity at Republican Women's dinner

WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch made a guest appearance at the Oktibbeha Clay County Republican Women's Dinner on Thursday night.
The group held the dinner at the Ritz in West Point on June 2, 2022.
Attorney General Fitch spoke there on a number of topics in the state, including equal pay for women, affordable childcare, and human trafficking.
She also gave answers to questions on how she is responding to recent events in national news, like the growing number of mass shooting in recent days and weeks.
"It is not acceptable that these shootings occur. It is not acceptable that these young victims that are taken at a young age, in the early stages of their life, that any victim is ever taken, but we're seeing so many young teenagers," Attorney General Fitch said.
"We've got to make all these young people and all these people that are involved feel value...and I think when we start having that conversation, when we start talking about these challenges that we have, I think that's gonna be an indicator of how we move forward."
The Attorney General also had strong words on her reaction to the news that a draft opinion by the Supreme Court had leaked in early May 2022.
Attorney General Fitch had good reason to be upset - the case in question is Dobbs v. Jackson...a case in which the last clinic providing abortions in Mississippi is challenging the state's Gestational Age Act, or HB1510. The bill bans all abortions "after 15 weeks, except for in cases of medical emergency or severe fetal abnormality." (Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization)
The leaked draft opinion would reportedly overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade case that ruled abortions to be protected by the U.S. Constitution "prior to the viability of the fetus."
"So the leak came out very unexpected, very appalling, that someone would allow that leak to happen in the United States Supreme Court," Attorney General Fitch said. "When you see something like that happen, like a leak to occur at the highest level of our judicial system, as the attorney general, of course we take it personally. I was very upset."
When asked if she'd be running for re-election in 2023, the Attorney General said she was focusing on the tough issues at hand right now and to, "just wait and see."