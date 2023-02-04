 Skip to main content
Atmos Energy warns customers to be on alert for utilities scammers

Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy provides natural gas to millions of customers across the United States.

MISSISSIPPI (WTVA)- Atmos Energy is reminding people to be on alert for potential scams targeting utility customers.

In recent years, utilities have seen an increase in reported scammers who are contacting customers seeking payments and personal and financial information to avoid service interruptions.

As a reminder, Atmos Energy will never ask for payments using a pre-paid debit card, gift card, cryptocurrencies, or third-party digital payment mobile applications. 

Customers who suspect fraud or who feel threatened during contact with a scammer are encouraged to contact local law enforcement authorities and the Atmos Energy customer service team at (888) 286-6700.

Weekend Anchor

Michelle is from Hattiesburg, Mississippi. She's a graduate of Mississippi State University.

