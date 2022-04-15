AT&T opens learning center at Tupelo non-profit El Centro

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — A communications giant gave a big gift to a local group that helps the Hispanic population become a part of Northeast Mississippi.
AT&T donated computers, software and three years of broadband internet to El Centro.
The non-profit organization is now home to one of the more than 20 learning centers the company is setting up across the country.
Community leaders gathered Thursday at El Centro's location inside the Link Centre in Tupelo to cut the ribbon on the center.
The company said the goal of the center is to give children and their families free access to its fastest internet service.
"Broadband is like oxygen for human beings," said El Centro chairperson Leticia Gassaway. "It's something that is necessary for everything that the kids do at school."
El Centro is one of the early beneficiaries of AT&T's fiber internet service, which the company is working to roll out across the state.
"Nobody will have to deal with a spinning pinwheel or buffering that can be very frustrating," said AT&T president Mayo Flynt.
Gassaway added the learning center is open to everyone.