AT&T feature to help 911 dispatchers pinpoint locations

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Being able to track 911 calls is very important for dispatchers.
They now have an easier way to find out where a caller is calling from, thanks to AT&T's Locate Before Route feature.
The technology uses GPS instead of cell towers to give a more precise location for 911 callers using a mobile phone.
This helps narrow down the caller's location from several miles to within 55 yards.
Lee County 911 Director Paul Harkins said the majority of 911 calls come from a mobile phone. So, this technology is helpful.
"When we receive that information, we'll receive a phone number and the location of the tower that they're connected to," he said.
Dispatchers always ask and verify locations.
"Anything that can improve the location of the handset of the person calling 911 is always going to help us."
The feature is only available to AT&T customers and it'll automatically work on mobile 911 calls across Mississippi.
AT&T Launches First-Ever Nationwide Location-Based Routing (att.com)