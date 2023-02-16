At least two tornadoes sweep through Tippah and Monroe counties

RIPLEY, Miss. (WTVA) - At least two tornadoes swept through Tippah and Monroe counties Thursday afternoon.
The first twister happened in the Ripley and Gravestown areas of Tippah County.
Tippah County EMA Director Tom Lindsey reported one storm-related injury. He did not give an exact location or the seriousness of the injury.
WTVA found storm damage outside the Dollar General store on Highway 15 in Ripley and the nearby 76 gas station.
Amanda Hinson took these photos of damage along Highway 4 West just outside of Ripley.
The second tornado hit just north of Amory. So far, we’ve received no reports of injuries or serious damage.
Open this link to report storm damage with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.