 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

At least two tornadoes sweep through Tippah and Monroe counties

  • Updated
  • 0
Tornado north of Amory, MS on Feb. 16, 2023

Tornado north of Amory, MS on Feb. 16, 2023. Credit: Kirby.

Thursday's storm left behind damage along Highway 15 in Ripley, Mississippi.

RIPLEY, Miss. (WTVA) - At least two tornadoes swept through Tippah and Monroe counties Thursday afternoon.

The first twister happened in the Ripley and Gravestown areas of Tippah County.

Tippah County EMA Director Tom Lindsey reported one storm-related injury. He did not give an exact location or the seriousness of the injury.

WTVA found storm damage outside the Dollar General store on Highway 15 in Ripley and the nearby 76 gas station.

Storm damage to 76 gas station on Highway 15 in Ripley, MS

Storm damage to 76 gas station on Highway 15 in Ripley, MS. Photo Date: Feb. 16, 2023.
Storm damage to Dollar General sign along Highway 15 in Ripley, MS

Storm damage to a Dollar General sign along Highway 15 in Ripley, MS. Photo Date: Feb. 16, 2023.
Storm damage to a Dollar General sign along Highway 15 in Ripley, MS. Photo Date: Feb. 16, 2023.

Storm damage to a Dollar General sign along Highway 15 in Ripley, MS. Photo Date: Feb. 16, 2023.
Damage to a car in the parking lot of Farm Bureau Insurance on Highway 15 in Ripley, MS. Photo Date: Feb. 16, 2023.

Damage to a car in the parking lot of Farm Bureau Insurance on Highway 15 in Ripley, MS. Photo Date: Feb. 16, 2023.
Debris from a Dollar General sign damaged this Farm Bureau sign next to it along Highway 15 in Ripley, MS. Photo Date: Feb. 16, 2023.

Debris from a Dollar General sign damaged this Farm Bureau sign next to it along Highway 15 in Ripley, MS. Photo Date: Feb. 16, 2023.

Amanda Hinson took these photos of damage along Highway 4 West just outside of Ripley.

Storm damage along Highway 4 West just outside of Ripley, MS. Photo Date: Feb. 16, 2023. Credit: Amanda Hinson.

Storm damage along Highway 4 West just outside of Ripley, MS. Photo Date: Feb. 16, 2023. Credit: Amanda Hinson.
Storm damage along Highway 4 West just outside of Ripley, MS. Photo Date: Feb. 16, 2023. Credit: Amanda Hinson.

Storm damage along Highway 4 West just outside of Ripley, MS. Photo Date: Feb. 16, 2023. Credit: Amanda Hinson.

The second tornado hit just north of Amory. So far, we’ve received no reports of injuries or serious damage.

Tornado northeast of Amory, MS on Feb. 16, 2023

Apparent tornado northeast of Amory, MS on Feb. 16, 2023. Credit: Amy, taken north of Duke Road.
Apparent tornado in north Amory, MS on Feb. 16, 2023

Apparent tornado in north Amory, MS on Feb. 16, 2023. Taken by Monia off Trace Church Road.

Open this link to report storm damage with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you