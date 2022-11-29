 Skip to main content
At least two tornadoes confirmed in Choctaw, Lowndes counties

Apparent tornado in Steens, Mississippi, on Nov. 29, 2022

Apparent tornado in Steens, Mississippi, on Nov. 29, 2022. Credit: Jesse Both.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - At least two tornadoes touched down Tuesday afternoon in Choctaw and Lowndes counties.

Damage was found near Hester and Johnson roads in Choctaw County. Multiple homes were damaged.

Possible tornado damage near Hester Road in Choctaw County

Possible tornado damage near Hester Road in Choctaw County, Mississippi. Photo Date: Nov. 29, 2022. Source: Dillion Cates.

No injuries have been reported.

Possible tornado in Adaton, Mississippi on Nov. 29, 2022

Possible tornado in Adaton (Oktibbeha County), Mississippi, on Nov. 29, 2022. Source: Ashley Holley.

Ashley Holley took a picture of a possible twister in Adaton [Oktibbeha County] near Self Creek Road. This is the same storm that passed through the Hester Road area.

Marlee took this photo on Johnson Road in Sherwood.

Storm damage on Johnson Road in Sherwood, Mississippi

Storm damage on Johnson Road in Sherwood, Mississippi. Photo Date: Nov. 29, 2022. Source: Marlee.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., radar also confirmed a tornado in Lowndes County near the Columbus Air Force Base.

Lowndes County EMA Director Cindy Lawrence said individuals inside Malone’s Grocery on Caledonia Steens Road made it out safe. The building was damaged.

She also reported a family trapped at a house on Military Road approximately one mile southeast of the grocery store. The family eventually made it out.

Damage was also found at a fire station on Caledonia Steens Road.

Storm damage at Lowndes County fire station on Caledonia Steens Road

Storm damage at Lowndes County fire station on Caledonia Steens Road. Photo Date: Nov. 29, 2022.
At approximately 7:45 p.m., radar confirmed a tornado southwest of Columbus near the Golden Triangle Regional Airport. No serious damage was reported.

This house is on Highway 12 in the Caledonia area. No injuries reported.

Storm damage at house on Highway 12 in Lowndes County

Storm damage at house on Highway 12 in Lowndes County, Mississippi. Photo Date: Nov. 29, 2022.

At 9:40 p.m., the Monroe County Sheriff's Department reported a bridge washout on Wolfe Road near Reeves Circle.

Bridge washout in Monroe County on Nov. 29, 2022

Bridge washout on Wolfe Road near Reeves Circle in Monroe County on Nov. 29, 2022. Source: Monroe County Sheriff's Department.

The steeple at Mt. Zion Church in Caledonia was toppled.

