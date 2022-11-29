At least two tornadoes confirmed in Choctaw, Lowndes counties

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - At least two tornadoes touched down Tuesday afternoon in Choctaw and Lowndes counties.
Damage was found near Hester and Johnson roads in Choctaw County. Multiple homes were damaged.
No injuries have been reported.
Ashley Holley took a picture of a possible twister in Adaton [Oktibbeha County] near Self Creek Road. This is the same storm that passed through the Hester Road area.
Marlee took this photo on Johnson Road in Sherwood.
At approximately 6:30 p.m., radar also confirmed a tornado in Lowndes County near the Columbus Air Force Base.
Lowndes County EMA Director Cindy Lawrence said individuals inside Malone’s Grocery on Caledonia Steens Road made it out safe. The building was damaged.
She also reported a family trapped at a house on Military Road approximately one mile southeast of the grocery store. The family eventually made it out.
Damage was also found at a fire station on Caledonia Steens Road.
At approximately 7:45 p.m., radar confirmed a tornado southwest of Columbus near the Golden Triangle Regional Airport. No serious damage was reported.
This house is on Highway 12 in the Caledonia area. No injuries reported.
At 9:40 p.m., the Monroe County Sheriff's Department reported a bridge washout on Wolfe Road near Reeves Circle.
The steeple at Mt. Zion Church in Caledonia was toppled.