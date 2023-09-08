Astronaut visited Caledonia students Friday

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WTVA) — Astronaut Bob Hines visited Caledonia Middle School students on Friday.
Hines, who served as the pilot of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-4 mission to the International Space Station in 2022, spent six months or 170 days in space.
Hines has some ties to Caledonia. His niece attends school there.
As impressed as the students were with him, he was equally impressed with them.
"We talk a lot about them being inspired, but they're inspiring to us as well,” the astronaut said. “It's just a great opportunity to be around their energy and just experience their enthusiasm for everything."
He hopes the students will gain a passion for science and engineering.