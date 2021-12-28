You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Assault victim found Monday night in Columbus

  • Updated
  • 0
Byrnes Circle and Waterworks Road in Columbus, MS

Columbus, Mississippi. Photo Date: Dec. 28, 2021.

Chief Fred Shelton said someone beat a man and left him lying in the street Monday night.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus police say someone beat a man Monday night and left him lying in the street.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton said emergency responders flew the victim to an out-of-state hospital because of his severe injuries.

The incident happened in the 200 block of Byrnes Circle. Police responded at approximately 10 p.m.

A witness claimed two Black men got into an argument, the police chief added. One man attacked the other then ran off.

Shelton said this seems to be an isolated incident — adding that law enforcement officers are still working with the victim to find out more about what happened.

Investigators are working to check nearby surveillance cameras.

Tags

Recommended for you