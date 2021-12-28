Assault victim found Monday night in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus police say someone beat a man Monday night and left him lying in the street.
Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton said emergency responders flew the victim to an out-of-state hospital because of his severe injuries.
The incident happened in the 200 block of Byrnes Circle. Police responded at approximately 10 p.m.
A witness claimed two Black men got into an argument, the police chief added. One man attacked the other then ran off.
Shelton said this seems to be an isolated incident — adding that law enforcement officers are still working with the victim to find out more about what happened.
Investigators are working to check nearby surveillance cameras.