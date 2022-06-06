Assault rifle, handgun, 500 rounds of ammunition, two bullet-proof vests stolen from Columbus police vehicle

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone stole an assault rifle, a handgun, 500 rounds of ammunition and two bullet-proof vests from a Columbus police vehicle.
According to the City of Columbus, the theft happened sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning near the intersection of Willowbrook Road and Fifth Street North.
The city-owned vehicle was parked at the officer’s home.
“I am upset over this news of the missing weapons and other equipment,” Mayor Keith Gaskin said. “The weapons being in the hands of a thief is a risk to the safety of our community. I spoke to the Police Chief [Fred Shelton] and the [Lowndes County] Sheriff [Eddie Hawkins] today and they assure me the case is getting the full investigatory attention of both departments. All of the information on the missing guns and items has been entered into a national database used by law enforcement agencies all over the United States."
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Columbus Police Department or the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department.