ASPCA committed to helping Amory Humane Society as long as needed

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) — One week ago a deadly EF-3 tornado swept through Monroe County.
Thousands of homes and businesses, including the Amory Humane Society, were damaged.
Since then, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) has been helping the humane society relocate animals. More than 60 animals have been relocated.
"We encourage folks, especially if they live in a mobile home to get to a more secure building and take your pets with you,” ASPCA Director of Disaster Response Susan Anderson said.
She continued, “If you have any pets, please take them with you, secure them, keep them safe. Keep safe yourselves. If you're in the Amory area and you have lost or found a pet, please reach out to the Amory Humane Society. They are doing daily updates on their Facebook page, so check that out."
ASPCA is also partnering with Mississippi State University’s veterinary college to give animals medical checks and more.