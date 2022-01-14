Artesia receives $250K for drainage improvements

ARTESIA, Miss. (WTVA) - The town of Artesia is getting money to help the community stay a little dryer.
The state of Mississippi selected Artesia to receive a check for $250,000 for drainage improvements.
The money will be used for work downtown in the areas around Obama Lane, Lehmberge Street and Foster Street.
According to the mayor, the town will focus on areas prone to flooding during storms.
"We got two or three different areas in our city that we need working on real bad,” Mayor Jimmy Sanders said. “So, these $250,000 will go a long way in solving our drainage problems. "
Drainage work is expected to begin in the next few months.