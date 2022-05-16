 Skip to main content
Arson suspect charged in Tupelo

David Lindow

David Lindow, Source: Tupelo Police Department.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A man faces third-degree arson charges in Tupelo.

Tupelo police identified him as David Lindow, 37. His arrest stems from several incidents reported between May 9 and May 11.

According to the Tupelo Police Department, the first incident happened near 500 South Gloster Street where the victim found damage to his or her vehicle.

Security cameras recorded the moment when a man tried to place a lighted piece of fabric in the vehicle’s gas cap, according to police.

Two similar scenes were found near Robert E. Lee Drive. Tupelo police arrested Lindow on May 11.

