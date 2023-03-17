Arrest made in Starkville shooting

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT SATURDAY... ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SATURDAY TO 11 AM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 degrees expected. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees expected. * WHERE...Panola, Lafayette, Union, Pontotoc, Lee MS and Itawamba Counties. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Saturday. For the second Freeze Warning, from 10 PM Saturday to 11 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&