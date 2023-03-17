Arrest made in Starkville shooting

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Starkville arrested a man for an early Friday shooting outside a bar and a motel that sent one person to the hospital.
Ledarius Sanders, 24, of Crawford, is charged with aggravated assault, shooting into a dwelling and two counts of felony malicious mischief.
Officers got called around 12:30 a.m. to the parking lot shared by Dave's Dark Horse Tavern and the Red Roof Inn on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Police say a fight inside led to the shooting in the parking lot.
An employee of the bar told WTVA 9 News he first heard a small number of shots fired, then a one minute pause followed by 12 to 15 shots.
A person wounded by the gunfire is stable after being flown by helicopter to a hospital away from the area.
Some of those shots also damaged a couple of vehicles.