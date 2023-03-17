Arrest made in Starkville shooting

 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT SATURDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SATURDAY TO 11 AM
CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 31 degrees expected. For the second Freeze Warning,
sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Panola, Lafayette, Union, Pontotoc, Lee MS and
Itawamba Counties.

* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to
9 AM CDT Saturday. For the second Freeze Warning, from 10 PM
Saturday to 11 AM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Ledarius Sanders

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Starkville arrested a man for an early Friday shooting outside a bar and a motel that sent one person to the hospital.

Ledarius Sanders, 24, of Crawford, is charged with aggravated assault, shooting into a dwelling and two counts of felony malicious mischief. 

Officers got called around 12:30 a.m. to the parking lot shared by Dave's Dark Horse Tavern and the Red Roof Inn on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Police say a fight inside led to the shooting in the parking lot.

An employee of the bar told WTVA 9 News he first heard a small number of shots fired, then a one minute pause followed by 12 to 15 shots.

A person wounded by the gunfire is stable after being flown by helicopter to a hospital away from the area.

Some of those shots also damaged a couple of vehicles.

