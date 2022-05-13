 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Arrest made in Starkville for auto theft, fleeing

  • Updated
  • 0
Armed robbers held up Starkville restaurant Thursday night

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Starkville police arrested a 38-year-old on Thursday, May 12 for allegedly stealing a vehicle and fleeing from law enforcement.

According to the Starkville Police Department, Donnell Riley allegedly stole a vehicle early that morning from Eckford Drive.

Donnell Riley

Donnell Riley, Source: Starkville Police Department.

Officers spotted him on Louisville Street where officers tried to stop him.

Police said Riley eventually fled on foot to an apartment complex on Louisville Street and was later arrested.

Investigators charged him with grand larceny and failure to stop when an officer signals.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you