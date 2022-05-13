Arrest made in Starkville for auto theft, fleeing

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Starkville police arrested a 38-year-old on Thursday, May 12 for allegedly stealing a vehicle and fleeing from law enforcement.
According to the Starkville Police Department, Donnell Riley allegedly stole a vehicle early that morning from Eckford Drive.
Officers spotted him on Louisville Street where officers tried to stop him.
Police said Riley eventually fled on foot to an apartment complex on Louisville Street and was later arrested.
Investigators charged him with grand larceny and failure to stop when an officer signals.