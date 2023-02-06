Arrest made in Lowndes County shooting investigation

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - An arrest has been made in connection with a weekend shooting in Lowndes County.
The shooting happened Saturday morning near Artesia and Airport roads. The female victim claimed the shooting happened at approximately 3:30.
According to the victim, she saw several cars lined up on the side of the roadway as if a drag race was about to be underway. She drove around the cars and someone shot at her car, causing a tire to go flat.
The victim later identified the alleged shooter as Dekylan Malone, 21. Investigators arrested and charged him with aggravated assault.