Arrest made in Lowndes County shooting investigation

Dekylan Malone

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - An arrest has been made in connection with a weekend shooting in Lowndes County.

The shooting happened Saturday morning near Artesia and Airport roads. The female victim claimed the shooting happened at approximately 3:30.

According to the victim, she saw several cars lined up on the side of the roadway as if a drag race was about to be underway. She drove around the cars and someone shot at her car, causing a tire to go flat.

The victim later identified the alleged shooter as Dekylan Malone, 21. Investigators arrested and charged him with aggravated assault.

