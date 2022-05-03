Arrest made in Derma midweek murder case

DERMA, Miss. (WTVA) - U.S. Marshals have now captured a man wanted in connection to the murder of Anthony Armstrong on April 27, 2022.
Marshals found the murder suspect, 36-year-old Taurus Shaw, at the Super 7 Motel on McCullough Boulevard and arrested him on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, just before 11:00 a.m.
Shaw was wanted for first-degree murder following the shooting death of 34-year-old Anthony Armstrong that Wednesday night.
The night Armstrong died, one woman in Derma said he ran to her door and begged her for help, before falling to the ground in front of her.