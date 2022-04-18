Arrest made in connection to Dollar General robberies in Lowndes County

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - An 18-year-old is being charged in connection to a Lowndes County home invasion and a string of armed robberies at several Dollar General stores.

According to a Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office news release, Tyre-Andre Ranch faces three counts of armed robbery in connection with the store robberies and a single count of robbery for the home invasion.

The home invasion happened Wednesday night, April 13 at a house in the Steens community.

A man claimed two men entered his house while he was asleep, tied up his 12-year-old daughter using tape and stole several items. The girl said one robber carried an AR-style gun.

During the investigation, officers found connections to the store robberies, the sheriff said. Ranch is a former Dollar General employee.

“Ranch is only part of the equation, there are other suspects involved that have been wreaking havoc throughout Lowndes County,” Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said. “These suspects are a true menace to society and need to be held accountable for their outrageous criminal conduct.”

The first Dollar General robbery happened March 21 at the store on Highway 182 in Columbus.

The second robbery happened March 23 at the store on Highway 12 in Columbus.

The third robbery happened April 7 at the store on Pleasant Hill Road in Columbus.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at 662-328-6788 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.