Arrest made for Tupelo bank robbery

  • Updated
Jasper Wagner

Jasper Wagner, Source: Tupelo Police Department

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - An arrest has been made in connection with Wednesday’s midday robbery at a Tupelo bank.

Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka confirmed the arrest of Jasper Wagner. Officers arrested him at a motel in Leeds, Alabama, which is a suburb of Birmingham.

Wagner lives in Tupelo.

The robbery happened at the Community Bank branch on Main Street at approximately 12:30 p.m., according to Tupelo police.

Robbery at Community Bank in Tupelo on April 6, 2022

Robbery at Community Bank in Tupelo on April 6, 2022. 

Police reported no injuries.

Quaka said the robber passed a note to a teller and didn’t show a gun.

The suspect is on federal probation for past bank robberies, the police chief added. He said Wagner committed similar crimes in Horn Lake and in the Carolinas.

 

