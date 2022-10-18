Arrest made for thrift store fire in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Louisville Police made an arrest in connection with a thrift store fire.
Angela Nance is accused of setting fire to donations outside the store along North Church Avenue.
Firefighters responded to the blaze shortly after midnight on Sunday, Oct. 16.
The fire managed to enter the building and caused severe damage.
The loss is estimated to be worth $100,000.
Because the store is church-based, Nance was charged with arson of a religious building.
According to Police, there appears to have been no motive.