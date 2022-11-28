 Skip to main content
Arrest made for holiday holdup in Starkville

  • Updated
  • 0
Demontavis Jones

Demontavis Jones, Source: Starkville Police Department.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Starkville Police arrested a 21-year-old for allegedly stealing a car at gunpoint.

According to the Starkville Police Department, the armed robbery happened Thanksgiving Day at approximately 2:33 a.m. in the parking lot of the Fast Break store on Highway 182 West.

According to police, a store clerk left a car running and went inside the store. The clerk returned to the car and saw Demontavis Jones sitting in the driver's seat.

Jones allegedly pointed a gun at the clerk's face.

The store manager claimed Jones later returned to the store and purchased gas and candy. Surveillance footage led to his arrest.

More arrests are expected.

