Arrest made for fatal Verona shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights, sirens, crime

Credit: MGN

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Verona.

According to the Verona Police Department, officers responded Sunday evening to a reported shooting near 119 Jones Drive.

Officers found Ryleek Miles, 19, of Shannon, lying on the ground and a second victim inside a vehicle.

Miles was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim, a 45-year-old woman from Shannon, was suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck.

Medics transported her to the hospital in Tupelo. She's since been released from the hospital.

Police arrested the alleged shooter 24-year-old Wendell King of Belden.

 

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

