Arrest made for fatal Verona shooting

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Verona.
According to the Verona Police Department, officers responded Sunday evening to a reported shooting near 119 Jones Drive.
Officers found Ryleek Miles, 19, of Shannon, lying on the ground and a second victim inside a vehicle.
Miles was pronounced dead at the scene.
The second victim, a 45-year-old woman from Shannon, was suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck.
Medics transported her to the hospital in Tupelo. She's since been released from the hospital.
Police arrested the alleged shooter 24-year-old Wendell King of Belden.