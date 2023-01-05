Arrest made for Christmas Eve murder in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus Police made an arrest in connection to a Christmas Eve murder.
Police arrested Gregory Morris, 22, of Columbus, for the death of Algren Hampton, 48.
The fatal shooting happened at a house on Luxapilila Drive.
Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said an argument led to the shooting.
The shooting wounded several more people.
The police chief said the house was full of people, including some children.
Other charges are pending.